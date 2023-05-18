Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

Lebanon News
2023-05-18 | 07:13
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh
3min
Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

Lebanon's Change MPs issued a statement titled "Remove him... hold him accountable... stop this humiliation!" regarding Riad Salameh's recent arrest warrant.

The statement was issued by MPs Elias Jarade, Firas Hamdan, Cynthia Zarazir, Melhem Khalaf, Najat Aoun Saliba, Ibrahim Mneimneh, Charbel Massad, Yassin Yassin, Paula Yaacoubian, and Halima Kaakour.

The statement stated that the French arrest warrant against the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank crowned a long series of judicial pursuits that revealed how the central bank was managed over the past three decades, leading to one of the largest banking collapses in modern history. 

It said that despite the importance of what has happened, the immense humiliation inflicted on the constitutional authorities throughout this long process is deeply distressing.

The Change MPs asked: "Is it acceptable for the pursued individual in these heinous and dangerous crimes to remain in a position of authority, with the powers entrusted to him to safeguard the national currency and the financial system?"

"Is it acceptable for the Lebanese judiciary to engage in unaccountable adventures aimed at covering up the governor's failure to attend investigation sessions in France?"

In the statement, the Change MPs questioned the government about its passivity towards the governor's practices, at least in recent years, which have deepened the collapse even further. 

According to them, this is evident in the memoranda that replaced the financial recovery plan, imposing compelling burdens or in terms of the "discretionary" support policies that have governed the activities of cartels.

"In reality, these practices must also be held accountable so that the position of the Governor does not become a future partner in the system's financial and economic corruption," the statement highlighted.

They pointed out that what is happening is shameful to the Lebanese at all levels, which drives them to raise their voices demanding the immediate removal of the accused, Riad Salameh, from his position, and the application of the provisions of the Monetary and Credit Law regarding the fate of the governance, to ensure the performance of the Central Bank of Lebanon in the current collapse. 

"We also raise our voices demanding the executive authority to remove all existing obstacles that delay the state's official indictment of the governor, especially those that the Minister of Finance and his "political reference" and the Prime Minister are adept at creating," the Change MPs stated.

They called on the Lebanese judiciary to play an active role in the ongoing local pursuits to prevent a policy of impunity and preserve the judicial system's dignity.

"From our position as deputies, we will pursue any attempt by the Lebanese authorities, represented by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Interior, and the Attorney General of the Public Prosecution, to neglect the implementation of the international arrest warrant issued against the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh.," the statement continued.

Highlighting that they will also work on forming a parliamentary investigation committee to determine the legal responsibilities arising from Salameh's actions and to identify the legal responsibilities of anyone covering up and supporting him among the official authorities.
 

