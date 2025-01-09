In his first remarks as Lebanon’s president, Joseph Aoun vows to ensure the state’s exclusive authority over arms

In his first remarks after being elected, Lebanon’s new president, Joseph Aoun, emphasized the resilience of the nation, stating, “Lebanon has remained steadfast despite wars, explosions, aggression and external ambitions, because it has existed since the dawn of history.”



Aoun outlined his vision for restoring order and stability, calling on all citizens to uphold the rule of law.



“We must all be under the rule of law. There should be no smuggling, drug trafficking, security voids, interference in the judiciary, protections or favoritism,” he said.



Aoun further emphasized his dedication to judicial independence, stating, “I pledge to work with the government on a new project for judicial independence, to respect the separation of powers and to promptly call for consultations to name a prime minister.”



He stressed his commitment to protecting Lebanon’s legal framework on constitutional matters, saying, “I pledge to challenge the constitutionality of any law that violates the provisions of the constitution.”



National security remains a cornerstone of Aoun’s agenda. He outlined plans to strengthen Lebanon’s security forces, saying, “I pledge to oversee the activation of security agencies and to discuss a strategic defense policy that enables the Lebanese state to remove Israeli occupation from all Lebanese territories.”



Aoun also reaffirmed Lebanon’s stance on Palestinian refugees, stating, “I pledge to uphold the rejection of settling Palestinian brothers in Lebanon, safeguarding their right of return and the state’s right to exercise its authority over all Lebanese territories, including the camps.”



Additionally, Aoun vowed to affirm the state’s authority, saying, “I commit to working on affirming the state’s exclusive right to bear arms.”



Aoun pledged to prioritize the protection of Lebanon’s depositors, saying, “I pledge not to falter in protecting the depositors’ funds.”



Addressing the symbolic shift from military to civilian leadership, Aoun said, “At this moment, I take off the military uniform and wear civilian clothes, but I remain one of you, and I will not let you down.”