LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
2023-05-18 | 09:06
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
The media division of the Lebanese Forces Party has issued the following statement:
Waiting for the end of the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh's term is no longer feasible, as an international memorandum has been issued against him, making his resignation imperative, and the immediate appointment of a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon is necessary. Failure to do so would result in international entities ceasing to engage with him, exacerbating and complicating the financial crisis.
The national crisis in Lebanon, characterized by the absence of a functioning state, has also severely impacted the financial sector, reaching catastrophic levels. Swift action is required to address this issue, with the role of the central bank governor being pivotal in resolving the crisis. In light of the internal and external developments surrounding Salameh, it is no longer in Lebanon's best interest to allow him to remain in his position until the end of his term. It has become imperative for him to resign immediately for the central bank to regain its responsibilities and role, free from the burdens associated with his continued presence.
Despite being a caretaker, the government is urged to promptly appoint a new governor who can restore Lebanese and international confidence in this position. However, caution is advised against appointing individuals known for their questionable practices, particularly in a position of such sensitivity and significance. The role of the central bank governor carries great importance and rests on the success of the country's financial crisis management.
