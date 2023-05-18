LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

Lebanon News
2023-05-18 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
LF calls government to appoint new Central Bank Governor

The media division of the Lebanese Forces Party has issued the following statement:

Waiting for the end of the Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh's term is no longer feasible, as an international memorandum has been issued against him, making his resignation imperative, and the immediate appointment of a new governor for the Central Bank of Lebanon is necessary. Failure to do so would result in international entities ceasing to engage with him, exacerbating and complicating the financial crisis.

The national crisis in Lebanon, characterized by the absence of a functioning state, has also severely impacted the financial sector, reaching catastrophic levels. Swift action is required to address this issue, with the role of the central bank governor being pivotal in resolving the crisis. In light of the internal and external developments surrounding Salameh, it is no longer in Lebanon's best interest to allow him to remain in his position until the end of his term. It has become imperative for him to resign immediately for the central bank to regain its responsibilities and role, free from the burdens associated with his continued presence.

Despite being a caretaker, the government is urged to promptly appoint a new governor who can restore Lebanese and international confidence in this position. However, caution is advised against appointing individuals known for their questionable practices, particularly in a position of such sensitivity and significance. The role of the central bank governor carries great importance and rests on the success of the country's financial crisis management.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Forces

Call

Government

Appoint

New

Central

Bank

Governor

BDL

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor faces new fraud, embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-11

Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-03

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:55

Health Ministry's circular sends solid message to pharmacies across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

General Security confirms that it has enough passports to meet all requests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-07

Ukraine vows to defend Bakhmut as Russian forces try to storm it

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-12

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza continue as hopes for a cease-fire grow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:04

Salameh rejects Berri and Mikati's request to resign

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:03

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Opposition parties, Kulluna Irada demand Salameh's resignation and call on Parliament to assume responsibility for the governance vacancy

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:35

Lebanese Presidency present 'behind the scenes' of Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Change MPs call for removal and action against Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Salam meets Saudi counterpart, discusses opportunities to revive relationships between the two countries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app