PM Salam praises Lebanese Army's preemptive operation, reaffirms state control over arms

Lebanon News
20-04-2025 | 07:15
High views
PM Salam praises Lebanese Army&#39;s preemptive operation, reaffirms state control over arms
0min
PM Salam praises Lebanese Army's preemptive operation, reaffirms state control over arms

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam commended the Lebanese Army's intelligence directorate for what he described as a "professional and successful preemptive operation" that thwarted an attempt to launch rockets from South Lebanon. 

"Several individuals involved in the plot were arrested," he said.

Salam also acknowledged the work of all Lebanese security agencies, praising their efforts to preserve stability across the country. He urged them to proactively prevent disruptive attacks and thwart suspicious plots that could drag Lebanon into further conflict.

"The actions taken by the army and other security services reinforce our commitment to the government's ministerial statement, which calls for extending state sovereignty across all Lebanese territory using our own forces," Salam said. 

He added that "Only the Lebanese state has the authority to make decisions of war and peace and to possess weapons."

