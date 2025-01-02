MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, emphasized the need for Lebanon's new president to address the demarcation of the southern land borders and, later, the borders with Syria.

n an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Boustany stated, "My agenda is clear, and I did not see the necessity to run for the presidency in the traditional manner."

He stressed that Lebanon cannot afford a president who is unfamiliar with the country's recent history, adding that the president must embrace the Taif Agreement, act as a neutral arbiter, and avoid asserting dominance over any political faction.

Boustany underlined the critical need for a president with political, economic, and diplomatic expertise, saying, "We are facing two major challenges: a security issue related to UNSC Resolution 1701 and the implementation of the Taif Agreement, and an economic crisis. It is imperative to select a president well-versed in both areas."

He also addressed the ongoing conflict, stating, "My stance on the war was clear, but it happened. In the upcoming dialogue, there will be accountability, not in a spirit of bitterness or revenge, but in a constructive atmosphere."

On governance, Boustany added, "Ministerial allocations must be approached differently. Ministers should be both technocrats and politicians."

Lebanon News

MP Farid Boustany

President

Election

Lebanon

Economy

Border Demarcation

LBCI Next
Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)
Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-27

MP Cesar Abi Khalil tells LBCI: Lebanon must respect constitution for presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-17

MP Gebran Bassil discusses Lebanon's presidential election with French ambassador and MPs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

PM Mikati meets Cardinal Parolin: Vatican committed to supporting Lebanon and urges presidential election

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

MP Okais to LBCI: Parliamentary blocs should not be faulted for taking time to make a decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Sources tell LBCI: Public prosecution receives Egyptian request for extradition of Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-31

General amnesty proposal: A path to prison reform or a gateway for criminal release?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Hezbollah: What happened in south of Haifa is just a part of what awaits Israel if aggression continues

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Kremlin says in contact with new Syrian leadership over Russian bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Israeli army plans to reinforce border with Lebanon, prepares for withdrawal from Western sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Devastation in South Lebanon: Religious and historical sites damaged amid war

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Samir Geagea responds to Sheikh Naim Qassem: "You are the state; take the appropriate stance"

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

Israeli forces set fire to homes in Aitaroun, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli vehicles enter Beit Lif in South Lebanon for the first time: LBCI reports (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
11:33

Syrian Health Minister tells LBCI: International aid is humanitarian and not subject to the Caesar Act

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:53

Israeli drones fly at low altitude over Beirut and southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Syrian leadership sources tell LBCI: National conference postponed, expected in January's second half

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More