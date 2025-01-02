News
MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise
Lebanon News
2025-01-02 | 04:46
MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise
MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, emphasized the need for Lebanon's new president to address the demarcation of the southern land borders and, later, the borders with Syria.
n an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Boustany stated, "My agenda is clear, and I did not see the necessity to run for the presidency in the traditional manner."
He stressed that Lebanon cannot afford a president who is unfamiliar with the country's recent history, adding that the president must embrace the Taif Agreement, act as a neutral arbiter, and avoid asserting dominance over any political faction.
Boustany underlined the critical need for a president with political, economic, and diplomatic expertise, saying, "We are facing two major challenges: a security issue related to UNSC Resolution 1701 and the implementation of the Taif Agreement, and an economic crisis. It is imperative to select a president well-versed in both areas."
He also addressed the ongoing conflict, stating, "My stance on the war was clear, but it happened. In the upcoming dialogue, there will be accountability, not in a spirit of bitterness or revenge, but in a constructive atmosphere."
On governance, Boustany added, "Ministerial allocations must be approached differently. Ministers should be both technocrats and politicians."
Lebanon News
MP Farid Boustany
President
Election
Lebanon
Economy
Border Demarcation
