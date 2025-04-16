Lebanese President Joseph Aoun held expanded talks with Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. The meeting concluded with a one-on-one session between the two leaders.



President Aoun expressed gratitude to Qatar's emir for the country's continued support of Lebanon in multiple sectors.



The emir responded by emphasizing that the election of a new president and the formation of a government created an opportunity to strengthen Qatar's assistance.



Aoun highlighted the Lebanese army's full commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon but said Israeli occupation and repeated violations were obstructing the army's deployment.



The emir described Aoun's visit as "important and historic" for developing bilateral ties, reaffirming Qatar's readiness to support Lebanon in electricity, energy, and other sectors, in addition to continued aid to the Lebanese army.



The two leaders also agreed on the importance of preserving civil peace in Lebanon and underscored the need to implement key provisions of the presidential oath, especially ensuring that weapons remain solely under the authority of the Lebanese state.