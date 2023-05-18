US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

2023-05-18
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee
2min
US Ambassador to Lebanon nominee Johnson testifies before Senate Committee

In her statement, Lisa A. Johnson, the nominee for US Ambassador to the Lebanese Republic, addresses the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She expresses her gratitude to President Biden and the Secretary of State for the nomination. She acknowledges the support of her family, mentors, colleagues, and friends throughout her 32-year career serving the American people.

Johnson highlights her previous experience in Lebanon from 2002 to 2004, where she developed admiration for the Lebanese people and an understanding of the challenges they face, including corruption, poor governance, and the threat of Hizballah to the country's sovereignty and security.

She emphasizes the dire situation in Lebanon, describing it as on the brink of collapse with one of the world's worst economic crises in 150 years. Johnson emphasizes the need for Lebanon to elect a president, form an empowered government, and implement economic reforms to achieve recovery.

The nominee expresses gratitude for the bipartisan congressional support for the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces, which contribute to Lebanon's stability and security. She also acknowledges the importance of UN peacekeepers' role in southern Lebanon through the UNIFIL mission.

Johnson mentions the substantial development assistance provided by the United States to Lebanon, including support for the private sector, service delivery improvement, education access, and humanitarian aid for vulnerable populations.

Addressing the challenges, Johnson affirms the United States' commitment to fighting corruption in Lebanon and targeting individuals associated with Hizballah through recent sanctions. She acknowledges the threat Hizballah poses to Lebanon, the United States, Israel, and the region and emphasizes the pursuit of counterterrorism objectives.

The nominee brings attention to the optimism stemming from Lebanon's historic maritime boundary agreement with Israel, brokered by the United States. She hopes to foster unity and purpose among Lebanon's leaders to guide the country towards political and economic recovery.

Finally, Johnson acknowledges that advancing US interests requires a team effort. She expresses her readiness to lead the US Embassy in Beirut and prioritize the safety and security of the embassy staff and US citizens residing in Lebanon.

Overall, the statement emphasizes the nominee's experience, commitment to addressing Lebanon's challenges, and the importance of US support in Lebanon's political, economic, and security spheres.

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy
US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-16

Lebanon's Foreign Affairs Ministry denounces attack on Jordanian Embassy in Sudan

LBCI
Middle East
15:24

US affirms commitment to sanctions, won't normalize with Syria's Assad: State Department to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
World
14:19

WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

