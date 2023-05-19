French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

2023-05-19 | 08:58
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank&#39;s Salameh
0min
French prosecutor confirms arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank's Salameh

France's national financial prosecutor (PNF) confirmed in a statement on Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank governor Riad Salameh.

Lebanon's caretaker interior minister said earlier on Friday that the country had received an Interpol notice issued for Salameh. The warrant is part of a French investigation into whether the governor embezzled hundreds of millions of dollars in public funds, an accusation he denies.

 
 

PM Najib Mikati highlights Lebanon's crisis at Arab League Summit
Arab League statement draft on Lebanon calls for electing a president, implementing reform
