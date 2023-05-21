Economy and Trade Minister, Amin Salam, emphasized the significant and unwavering role of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in supporting Lebanon during his meetings with Bahraini and Emirati ministers. These meetings occurred during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he participated in the Arab Summit.



Salam met with Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani and Bahraini Finance Minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. He also met with his Emirati counterpart, Dr. Abdullah bin Touq.



Furthermore, he met with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi.



During these meetings, Salam emphasized "the historical and unquestionable role of the GCC countries in supporting Lebanon on all levels."



"Lebanon takes pride in its Arab affiliation and is committed to maintaining the best relations with the Gulf countries, which have always been and will continue to be our strong support."



Salam expressed his gratitude to the leadership of the Kingdom of Bahrain for the decision to resume diplomatic representation at the ambassadorial level with Lebanon to strengthen the fraternal relations between the two countries and their people, as well as to promote mutual respect.