Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
Lebanon News
2023-05-22 | 07:25
2
min
Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes
On Monday, caretaker Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, held a meeting with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, at the Grand Serail. The meeting was attended by Mikati's advisors, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.
The discussions during the meeting primarily focused on the current developments in Lebanon and the outcomes of the Arab League Summit regarding the Lebanese situation. The emphasis was placed on the role of political leaders and MPs in electing a new president for Lebanon and undertaking the necessary reforms.
In addition, Prime Minister Mikati addressed the situation in the South, emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) within the UN's operational area highlighting Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701.
Furthermore, he requested the UN Security Council to put efforts in securing a permanent ceasefire in the South and exert pressure on Israel to cease its violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
In response to a query from Wronecka regarding the recent maneuver carried out by Hezbollah, Mikati stated that "the Lebanese government rejects any action that undermines the authority and sovereignty of the state. However, the issue specifically related to Hezbollah's weapons is linked to a reality that necessitates a comprehensive national consensus, which should be a priority in the upcoming phase. At the moment, the government emphasizes the importance of maintaining security stability across all Lebanese territories and refraining from any actions that may disrupt it."
In her remarks, Wronecka mentioned that they discussed the results of the Jeddah Summit regarding Lebanon and exchanged views on new opportunities that could be beneficial. She expressed constant encouragement for the swift election of a president to assist Lebanon and its people, highlighting the significance of stability in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Prime
Minister
Najib Mikati
PM
UN
Coordinator
Joanna Wronecka
Discuss
Lebanese
Developments
Arab
Summit
Outcomes
Lebanon
Next
Vatican's supportive stance: Bou Habib discusses urgency of presidential elections in Lebanon
French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik
Previous
