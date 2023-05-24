Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Fadi Karam, emphasized the importance of communication among various political parties to overcome the imposed reality and find a way out of Lebanon's crisis.



Karam stated that the ongoing negotiations were not limited to a bilateral dialogue between two parties but involved a group of political parties and Change MPs coming together to reach the best solution.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam stressed the need for communication among all parties for the sake of Lebanon's interests and to break free from the current situation. He also warned that Lebanon would sink deeper into the crisis without reaching agreements on a specific candidate.



Regardless of who becomes the President of the Republic, Karam expressed concern if Hezbollah continues to insist on aligning Lebanon with the axis of resistance and preventing the state from standing on its own. He argued that this poses a significant problem for the Lebanese people.



"While we maintain our conviction and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) maintains its own, then we have to come together with the opposition to save the country so that the axis of resistance does not destroy us if we do not liberate ourselves," Karam indicated.