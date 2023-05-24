MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

Lebanon News
2023-05-24 | 04:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon&#39;s crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Fadi Karam, emphasized the importance of communication among various political parties to overcome the imposed reality and find a way out of Lebanon's crisis.

Karam stated that the ongoing negotiations were not limited to a bilateral dialogue between two parties but involved a group of political parties and Change MPs coming together to reach the best solution.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Karam stressed the need for communication among all parties for the sake of Lebanon's interests and to break free from the current situation. He also warned that Lebanon would sink deeper into the crisis without reaching agreements on a specific candidate.

Regardless of who becomes the President of the Republic, Karam expressed concern if Hezbollah continues to insist on aligning Lebanon with the axis of resistance and preventing the state from standing on its own. He argued that this poses a significant problem for the Lebanese people.

"While we maintain our conviction and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) maintains its own, then we have to come together with the opposition to save the country so that the axis of resistance does not destroy us if we do not liberate ourselves," Karam indicated.

Lebanon News

MP

Fadi Karam

Action

Communication

Navigate

Lebanon

Crisis

LBCI Next
Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice
Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-26

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Change MPs urge swift action to address worsening financial crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Lebanon’s empty schools bode long-term damage from crisis

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Council of Muftis expresses concern as presidential vacuum continues

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Created by Impact BBDO, LBCI's "We Miss Lebanon" campaign secures three medals at the Caples Awards in London

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:03

Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Prioritizing stability: US Department of State calls on Lebanon to implement reforms in Central Bank Governor selection

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:30

Swimming pools and resorts in Lebanon: Dollarized entrance fees set the season 'on fire'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-20

Batarfi to LBCI: We cannot directly interfere in Lebanon, its people have to solve their problems

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-05

Creator of Catan board game dies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

Lebanon's Army Commander stresses the right to resist 'Israeli enemy' to recover all lands

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:18

Central Bank Governor's legal team takes action in France to retrieve Interpol Red Notice

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

MP Fadi Karam stresses action and communication to navigate Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:02

Lebanon’s currency dilemma: Central Bank of Lebanon explores banknotes printing options

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More