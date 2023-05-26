News
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
The Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, met with a delegation from the "Fifty Fifty" organization and the National Alliance for the adoption of quotas. The meeting included the participation of MP Elias Hankach and discussed the incident at a pool in Sidon and the proposal for a law on gender parity in municipal elections prepared by the organization.
Gemayel expressed his rejection of the assault on members of the organization during their protest against the restriction of Lebanese women's freedom to access the beach. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding public and individual liberties and the rights guaranteed by the Lebanese Constitution to all Lebanese men and women across the country without exception.
He also emphasized that Lebanese law obliges state institutions to protect women, ensure their safety, and prevent encroachment on their freedoms.
Regarding the law proposal, Gemayel informed his visitors of the Kataeb Party's support for gender parity between men and women in municipal elections and expressed readiness to support any measures that enhance women's participation in political life at various levels.
In addition, he updated them on the ongoing discussions in the subcommittee on the Municipalities Law, which is examining the proposed law that includes a quota of at least 30 percent for women in municipal elections, in line with Lebanon's commitments in the CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) agreement.
Lebanon News
MP
Sami Gemayel
Meet
Delegation
National
Alliance
Discuss
Gender
Equality
