MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality

Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 12:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality

The Kataeb Party leader, MP Sami Gemayel, met with a delegation from the "Fifty Fifty" organization and the National Alliance for the adoption of quotas. The meeting included the participation of MP Elias Hankach and discussed the incident at a pool in Sidon and the proposal for a law on gender parity in municipal elections prepared by the organization.

Gemayel expressed his rejection of the assault on members of the organization during their protest against the restriction of Lebanese women's freedom to access the beach. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding public and individual liberties and the rights guaranteed by the Lebanese Constitution to all Lebanese men and women across the country without exception.

He also emphasized that Lebanese law obliges state institutions to protect women, ensure their safety, and prevent encroachment on their freedoms.

Regarding the law proposal, Gemayel informed his visitors of the Kataeb Party's support for gender parity between men and women in municipal elections and expressed readiness to support any measures that enhance women's participation in political life at various levels.

In addition, he updated them on the ongoing discussions in the subcommittee on the Municipalities Law, which is examining the proposed law that includes a quota of at least 30 percent for women in municipal elections, in line with Lebanon's commitments in the CEDAW (Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women) agreement.

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Meet

Delegation

National

Alliance

Discuss

Gender

Equality

LBCI Next
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Compassionate meeting: Economy Minister and Kuwaiti Crown Prince discuss strong bilateral bonds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Delegation of opposition MPs meets with French Foreign Ministry officials

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
World
13:40

Boris Johnson discussed Ukraine with former US President Trump, spokesperson says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-19

Mikati discusses with al-Mawlawi preparations for municipal elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-19

Syria's road to reintegration: Obstacles, conditions, and challenges ahead

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

TikTok opens up its revamped creator fund to all eligible creators in the US

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More