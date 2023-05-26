News
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed that he is in the process of calling for a Cabinet session dedicated to the issue of Syrian refugees.
During this session, all points will be discussed in preparation for his speech at the European Union conference in Brussels on June 15. Displaced Minister, Issam Sharafeddine, has been tasked with preparing for the ministerial session and the ministerial committee meeting specialized in the refugee file, which will be held before the government session.
At the end of the Cabinet session, regarding the issue of the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, Mikati stated, "regarding the issue of the Central Bank governorship, we had discussed it extensively during the consultative meeting we held on Monday, and we agreed that the matter is in the hands of the judiciary under Lebanese law. I emphasized that it is not permissible for us to appear as if one party is seeking revenge and another is seeking protection."
He further added, "it would be the easiest thing to say today to dismiss the governor, but out of respect for institutions and the opinions of the participating ministers, and after the Deputy Prime Minister presented a written memorandum on this matter, I will now present the issue for further discussion in order to make the appropriate decision."
