Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

Lebanon News
2023-05-26 | 12:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh&#39;s fate and Syrian refugees file
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, affirmed that he is in the process of calling for a Cabinet session dedicated to the issue of Syrian refugees.

During this session, all points will be discussed in preparation for his speech at the European Union conference in Brussels on June 15. Displaced Minister, Issam Sharafeddine, has been tasked with preparing for the ministerial session and the ministerial committee meeting specialized in the refugee file, which will be held before the government session.  

At the end of the Cabinet session, regarding the issue of the Central Bank of Lebanon Governor, Riad Salameh, Mikati stated, "regarding the issue of the Central Bank governorship, we had discussed it extensively during the consultative meeting we held on Monday, and we agreed that the matter is in the hands of the judiciary under Lebanese law. I emphasized that it is not permissible for us to appear as if one party is seeking revenge and another is seeking protection."

He further added, "it would be the easiest thing to say today to dismiss the governor, but out of respect for institutions and the opinions of the participating ministers, and after the Deputy Prime Minister presented a written memorandum on this matter, I will now present the issue for further discussion in order to make the appropriate decision."

Lebanon News

Cabinet

Session

Tackle

BDL

Riad Salameh

Fate

Syria

Syrian

Refugees

File

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

Foreign Affairs House Committee follows up Syrian refugees file with UNHCR

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

20 organizations demand Lebanon to halt 'summary' deportation of Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:54

Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25

Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22

Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:01

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:17

Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:11

Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:53

Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement

LBCI
Middle East
04:42

Turkey election 2023: What's at stake in the runoff?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More