Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him

Secretary General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, affirmed on Monday that they were the ones who initiated and suggested the name of Jihad Azour among three names for consensus.

He also believed that the principle of consensus requires dialogue between the parties, stating, "The approach we have proposed from the beginning is understanding between the two fronts."

He added, "Our relationship exists with all parties, and at the same time, Jumblatt's initiative to launch three names did not receive a response."

Nasser pointed out that the principle of rejecting dialogue that existed initially remains, emphasizing that positions are continuously hardening.

He considered that only an alliance between the two sides could produce a president, noting the difficulty of the opposition accepting an agreement on a candidate imposed on them.

He explained that what is rejected by the Shiite duo cannot be accepted by the opposition.

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said TV show," he said, "We are almost the only political team that refused to disrupt any parliamentary session regardless of the election results, and so far, no comprehensive meeting has been proposed to us."

Regarding Hezbollah's maneuver, he saw it as a message confirming that "we are the ones who make decisions on this front," he said, "I don't think there is a need for a message within the internal sphere about this maneuver."

He emphasized that Lebanon's decision and sovereignty should remain a constant matter for everyone, considering that the country's constant vulnerability is the door for regional powers to influence Lebanon strongly.

He affirmed that we cannot isolate ourselves from regional changes, and it is not permissible to bypass the Christian component.

Regarding the elections of the Progressive Socialist Party, he said, "We are facing an internal milestone in the party on June 25th, and from now on, after the decision of the party leader Walid Jumblatt to resign, the door will be open for nominations for the party presidency and the membership council."

He added, "As for the political aspect, even if Walid Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him, and he will determine, from now on, the extent of his role at all levels. There is no doubt that he will remain in politics."