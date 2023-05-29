Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him

Lebanon News
2023-05-29 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Nasser to LBCI: If Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him

Secretary General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, affirmed on Monday that they were the ones who initiated and suggested the name of Jihad Azour among three names for consensus. 

 

He also believed that the principle of consensus requires dialogue between the parties, stating, "The approach we have proposed from the beginning is understanding between the two fronts."

 

He added, "Our relationship exists with all parties, and at the same time, Jumblatt's initiative to launch three names did not receive a response." 

 

Nasser pointed out that the principle of rejecting dialogue that existed initially remains, emphasizing that positions are continuously hardening.

 

He considered that only an alliance between the two sides could produce a president, noting the difficulty of the opposition accepting an agreement on a candidate imposed on them. 

 

He explained that what is rejected by the Shiite duo cannot be accepted by the opposition.

 

During an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said TV show," he said, "We are almost the only political team that refused to disrupt any parliamentary session regardless of the election results, and so far, no comprehensive meeting has been proposed to us."

 

Regarding Hezbollah's maneuver, he saw it as a message confirming that "we are the ones who make decisions on this front," he said, "I don't think there is a need for a message within the internal sphere about this maneuver."

 

He emphasized that Lebanon's decision and sovereignty should remain a constant matter for everyone, considering that the country's constant vulnerability is the door for regional powers to influence Lebanon strongly.

 

He affirmed that we cannot isolate ourselves from regional changes, and it is not permissible to bypass the Christian component.

 

Regarding the elections of the Progressive Socialist Party, he said, "We are facing an internal milestone in the party on June 25th, and from now on, after the decision of the party leader Walid Jumblatt to resign, the door will be open for nominations for the party presidency and the membership council."

 

He added, "As for the political aspect, even if Walid Jumblatt considered leaving politics, politics will not leave him, and he will determine, from now on, the extent of his role at all levels. There is no doubt that he will remain in politics."

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Politics

PSP

Jumblatt

LBCI Next
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Advancing gender equality in Lebanon and MENA: Unveiling the next chapter of SAWI for women's inclusion and empowerment
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26

A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Fayyad: We have to wait for the quantity of fuel from Iraq.

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Belhaj after meeting Mikati: We are in process of financing significant project related to sustainable agriculture

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Gemayel poses a written question to gov over Sidon beach incident

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

PSP Leader Walid Jumblatt resigns from party presidency, calls for general party elections conference on June 25th

LBCI
World
03:16

China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-25

MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

France under pressure over disabled rights as Olympics loom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety
05:37

Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:08

Bridging divides: Oman's historic visit to Tehran

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country

LBCI
Middle East
03:08

Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:38

The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More