Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality

Lebanon News
2023-05-30 | 13:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality

In a contentious move, the Constitutional Council, presided by Judge Tannous Mechleb, approved a law extending the terms of municipal and selective councils for one year, despite recognizing its constitutional and legal violations.

The Council dismissed three appeals against this law, citing the need to avoid legislative vacuum, even though it admitted the law contravened the constitutional principle of periodic elections and violated Article 16 and paragraph H of the constitution's preamble.

The decision, supported by seven out of the ten council members, overruled the dissenting voices of Judges Miray Najm, Riad Abu Ghaida, and Michel Tarzi. This outcome reflects an apparent alignment with political forces resistant to municipal and elective elections, evidenced by the Council's successful securing of the session's quorum and the required votes to dismiss the appeals.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese

LBCI Next
Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24

BDL Governor asks Lebanese judiciary not to hand him over to French judiciary and to put him on trial in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

FPM confirms agreed-upon path regarding consensus with the opposition

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:12

French President reaffirms support for Lebanon in a meeting with Maronite Patriarch

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:22

Dollar, European stocks steady with US debt deal in focus

LBCI
World
10:37

Ping-Pong Diplomacy: US and Iran continue back-channel communications amid stalled nuclear negotiations

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-16

Mbappe and Messi on target as PSG beat 10-man Lens 3-1

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-06

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
02:53

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:04

Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:06

Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:32

Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:12

Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:55

Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More