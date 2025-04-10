Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms

Lebanon News
10-04-2025 | 05:21
Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms
0min
Lebanese FM meets Saudi ambassador amid push for reforms

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Waleed Bukhari to discuss recent developments in Lebanon and the broader region.

Bukhari expressed the kingdom’s full support for Lebanon’s reform efforts, led by President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and the cabinet.

Rajji reiterated the government’s unified commitment to enacting key economic, financial, and administrative reforms, and to ensuring that all arms remain under state authority as part of Lebanon’s recovery plan.

He added that the restoration of Lebanese-Saudi ties has returned Lebanon to its natural place among its Arab neighbors.
 

