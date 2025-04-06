News
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
World News
06-04-2025 | 11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday called for "strong action" if Russia continued "to refuse peace," days after a Russian ballistic missile killed nine children in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown.
"My thoughts are with the children and all civilian victims of the bloody attacks carried out by Russia, including on April 4 in Kryvyi Rig," Macron said on X in French and Ukrainian.
"A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And strong action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse peace."
AFP
