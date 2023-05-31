Lebanese judiciary requests Salameh’s file from the German judiciary

Lebanon News
2023-05-31 | 10:59
Lebanese judiciary requests Salameh’s file from the German judiciary
1min
Lebanese judiciary requests Salameh’s file from the German judiciary

The Lebanese judiciary has interrogated the Governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, based on an arrest warrant issued against him in Munich for several crimes, including money laundering and embezzlement.

Salameh underwent an investigative session before the Public Prosecutor of Cassation, Judge Imad Kabalan, who questioned him regarding the contents of the Interpol red notice, which was circulated based on an in-absentia arrest warrant issued by the Public Prosecutor in Munich for crimes of money laundering, fraud, embezzlement, and illicit enrichment.

At the end of the session, Kabalan decided to keep Salameh under investigation and impose a travel ban on him after verifying that he does not possess any passport other than his Lebanese and French passports, which were seized last week after his hearing, pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the French judge against him.

According to the same source, Kabalan has requested the German judiciary through a letter sent via the Interpol General Secretariat and included a transcript of the proceedings.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
