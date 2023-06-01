Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

2023-06-01 | 13:14
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice
Tenenti: Indictment in case of murder of Private Rooney is important step toward justice

Spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Andrea Tenenti announced that "the first military investigating judge has issued today the indictment in the case of the attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers on December 14, in which Private Sean Rooney, an Irish peacekeeper serving with UNIFIL, was killed."

"This is an important step towards justice, and we continue to urge accountability for all those involved in the crime. Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are grave crimes that cannot be tolerated. We look forward to achieving justice for Private Rooney, his injured colleagues, and their families," he added.
 

