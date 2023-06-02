The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

2023-06-02 | 08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file

The European Observatory: the French judiciary is authorized to decide on the issue of appointed lawyers assisting the Lebanese cases authority in recovering seized funds in Salameh's file.

The European Observatory for Integrity of Lebanon has affirmed that the French judiciary is the competent authority to decide on the case of lawyers appointed in France to assist the Lebanese cases authority in recovering funds seized in the file of the Governor of Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh. This comes after Lebanese Justice Minister, Henri Khoury, signed contracts with these lawyers.

The Observatory pointed out that Salameh's representative had submitted pleas to the French judiciary, stating that no decree had been issued in Lebanon regarding this matter and the appointment of lawyers violated the law.

