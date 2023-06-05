News
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon News
2023-06-05 | 04:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president
Lebanon’s Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, has called for a session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM to elect a president.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Speaker Of Parliament
Nabih Berri
Session
President
Election
Next
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: It is best to call for an election session where all blocs can meet
Hanke's Annual Misery Index: Lebanon's inflation woes push it to fourth place
Previous
