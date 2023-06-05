Speaker Berri calls for a session on June 14th at 11:00 AM to elect a president

2023-06-05 | 04:05
Lebanon’s Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, has called for a session on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:00 AM to elect a president.
 

