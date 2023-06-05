Gemayel signs petition to form an international fact-finding committee into the Beirut blast

The head of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Samy Gemayel, signed a petition calling for forming an international fact-finding committee in the Beirut Port explosion.



This petition was submitted by the families of the victims of the Beirut Fire Brigade and the Beirut blast during his meeting with a delegation of the families.



Gemayel assured the delegation that the Kataeb Party always stands by the victims' families in their "rightful demand to reveal the truth and hold the criminals responsible for the explosion accountable and bring them to justice."



MP Elias Hankach and William Noun, Peter Bou Saab, Elie Bou Saab, Georges Hitti, Ralph Hitti, Rita Hitti, and Zeina Noun participated in the meeting.