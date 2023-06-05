UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

2023-06-05 | 10:26
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
2min
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ministries of Energy and Water, and Environment, in partnership with the European Union and UNICEF, have launched a new project to sustain the continuity of wastewater treatment services in Lebanon.  

This project was developed as part of the Water Sector Recovery Plan to rehabilitate and make 11 essential wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) operational across the country.  

The project's launch comes amidst the multiple crises in Lebanon, providing a much-needed solution to sustain wastewater treatment services. It complements the existing support for water supply services under the Water Establishments, funded mainly by the European Union and implemented by UNICEF.  

The project not only focuses on bringing WWTPs back into operation but also emphasizes raising public awareness about untreated wastewater's environmental and health impact.   

Further, the Proper functioning of WWTPs aligns to reduce vulnerability to water-borne diseases, particularly among children, and safeguard their health and nutritional status.  

During the occasion, Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted the pressing need for radical action to address Lebanon's accumulated environmental crises.  

Expressing gratitude to UNICEF and the European Union for their assistance, the Prime Minister urged the Lebanese Government to take responsibility for managing and improving wastewater treatment facilities.  

In turn, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, emphasized that functioning sanitation facilities and proper wastewater treatment are fundamental for public health and socioeconomic development.   

During the occasion, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Lebanon, Ettie Higgins, highlighted the environmental and public health risks of inadequate wastewater treatment.   

She emphasized the commitment of UNICEF and the European Union to strengthen the capacity of water establishments, ensuring the equitable and sustainable provision of wastewater services to reduce the spread of infections and save lives.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
