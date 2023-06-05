News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-05 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Ministries of Energy and Water, and Environment, in partnership with the European Union and UNICEF, have launched a new project to sustain the continuity of wastewater treatment services in Lebanon.
This project was developed as part of the Water Sector Recovery Plan to rehabilitate and make 11 essential wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) operational across the country.
The project's launch comes amidst the multiple crises in Lebanon, providing a much-needed solution to sustain wastewater treatment services. It complements the existing support for water supply services under the Water Establishments, funded mainly by the European Union and implemented by UNICEF.
The project not only focuses on bringing WWTPs back into operation but also emphasizes raising public awareness about untreated wastewater's environmental and health impact.
Further, the Proper functioning of WWTPs aligns to reduce vulnerability to water-borne diseases, particularly among children, and safeguard their health and nutritional status.
During the occasion, Prime Minister Najib Mikati highlighted the pressing need for radical action to address Lebanon's accumulated environmental crises.
Expressing gratitude to UNICEF and the European Union for their assistance, the Prime Minister urged the Lebanese Government to take responsibility for managing and improving wastewater treatment facilities.
In turn, the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Ralph Tarraf, emphasized that functioning sanitation facilities and proper wastewater treatment are fundamental for public health and socioeconomic development.
During the occasion, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Lebanon, Ettie Higgins, highlighted the environmental and public health risks of inadequate wastewater treatment.
She emphasized the commitment of UNICEF and the European Union to strengthen the capacity of water establishments, ensuring the equitable and sustainable provision of wastewater services to reduce the spread of infections and save lives.
Lebanon News
World Environment Day
European Union
UNICEF
Wastewater
Treatment
Lebanon
Next
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Opposition Forces, FPM signal potential alliance, nominating Azour for Presidency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-04
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
Variety
2023-05-04
UNICEF appoints Lebanon’s Edward Chaiban as Deputy Executive Director
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health and Private Hospitals Syndicate reach agreement on Kidney Dialysis treatment coverage
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
0
Variety
2023-03-10
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
Variety
2023-03-10
UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
Lebanon News
04:27
Aoun heads to Syria to meet with President al-Assad
0
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
Lebanon News
04:23
Mneimneh to LBCI: Consultations ongoing with other political forces over upcoming parliamentary session
0
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Price of gasoline drops by 11000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:33
Price of gasoline drops by 11000 LBP
0
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
0
Variety
05:35
Hollywood actors authorize strike as writers still out
Variety
05:35
Hollywood actors authorize strike as writers still out
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
Lebanon News
2023-05-24
In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day
0
Variety
2023-04-26
One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA
Variety
2023-04-26
One in five cars sold this year will be electric - IEA
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:10
Independent MPs considering alternatives to blank votes in upcoming Presidential elections: LBCI sources
2
Middle East
07:30
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
Middle East
07:30
Iran to reopen its embassy in Riyadh on Tuesday - Fars news
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:14
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
News Bulletin Reports
08:14
Berri's call for electoral session: Is Lebanon heading toward change?
4
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
Press Highlights
01:52
Unveiling the US stance: Pressure, sanctions, and diplomacy in Lebanon's presidential election
5
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
Press Highlights
00:48
June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions
6
Lebanon News
07:22
France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation
Lebanon News
07:22
France to seek removal of Lebanese ambassador's immunity after rape accusation
7
Lebanon News
10:26
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:26
UNICEF, EU join forces to rehabilitate 11 wastewater treatment plants in Lebanon
8
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
World
14:28
Ambassador Dr. Abir T. Audi honors Lebanese artist Kahlil Gibran at New York Exhibition
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More