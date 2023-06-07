The media office of former President Michel Aoun announced in a statement that since the announcement of Aoun's visit to Damascus and his meeting with President Bashar al-Assad, "interpretations have begun to emerge, giving false meanings to the visit."



It stated that despite the issuance of two statements by the Lebanese and Syrian parties, disclosing the content of the talks and subsequent strategies in light of the developments, "some newspapers continued to spread lies […] Claiming "Syrian interference" and "involvement of the Syrian regime in Lebanese affairs."



The media office of the Former President clarified that Aoun, "who has dedicated his life to defending Lebanon's sovereignty and paid the highest price to restore and safeguard it, reassures those concerned about sovereignty that he will never compromise on it and will remain steadfast in preserving it."



It also stated that President Aoun has never "in any of his foreign meetings, whether during his presidency or before or after it, made any personal requests or dealt with individuals, nor has he sought mediation from anyone or for anyone."



The statement affirmed that those rumors aim to create confusion about the relationship between former President Aoun and Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and "to insult both of them by spreading rumors about the failure to arrange a meeting between them, which is completely baseless."