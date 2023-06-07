Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees
Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati assigned on Wednesday Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at the Brussels conference for Syrian refugees, which will be held next week.
 
Bou Habib will carry a unified working paper on behalf of the government to the conference. 
 
Mikati met with Bou Habib this morning at the Grand Serail.
 
"We discussed matters related to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Lebanon's participation in the Brussels conference, which is dedicated to discussing the issue of Syrian refugees. We also discussed the paper that Lebanon will present at this conference," Bou Habib said after the meeting.

In response to a question, he stated, "We are addressing the repercussions of the issue of Lebanon's ambassador to France Rami Adwan. A committee composed of the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Inspector General arrived yesterday. The work has begun, and today I will have an idea of what needs to be done in this regard."

