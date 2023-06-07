French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

In an effort to facilitate a "consensual and effective" solution to Lebanon's deepening political crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed his former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as his "personal envoy to Lebanon," the Elysée announced Wednesday.



Regarded as a seasoned professional in crisis management, Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to visit Lebanon promptly, an advisor to the French president added.



With his significant diplomatic experience and knowledge of the region, Le Drian is expected to bring new insights and proposals to help alleviate the country's political deadlock.