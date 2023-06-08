Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must

Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must

Director-General of the Ministry of Economy Mohammed Abou Haidar participated in the sixth regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean on trade and investment, which was held in Brussels. 
 
This meeting was dedicated to reaching a near-final draft of the ministerial statement that the Union will issue for the Mediterranean ministerial meeting on trade and investment, scheduled to take place in Spain next October. 
 
Discussions also focused on amendments to the rules of origin within the framework of the Euro-Mediterranean regional agreement and EU-funded projects to support the green and digital transformation in the Mediterranean countries.
 
Abou Haidar emphasized the importance of trade as an engine for economic growth and job creation in the Mediterranean region. 
 
He stressed the need to enhance sustainable and comprehensive trade policies, the role of digital technology and innovation in improving trade competitiveness, and the necessity of promoting regional integration in the Mediterranean region. 
 
This reflects Lebanon's commitment to working diligently with partner countries in the region to enhance trade and achieve sustainable development.

On the sidelines of the conference, Abou Haidar met with officials from the European Commission to discuss trade, economic, and financial relations between Lebanon and the European Union in the presence of Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador Fadi Hajj Ali. 
 
Abou Haidar praised the strong relationship between Lebanon and the European Union and the role of the Union for the Mediterranean as a critical platform for economic cooperation and integration in the Mediterranean region. 
 
He commended Lebanon's active participation in the organization's work and its benefit of programs to provide real opportunities for economic growth and job creation in Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Brussels

Trade

Economy

LBCI Next
MP Moussa to LBCI: There are serious attempts to communicate with different parties
MP Masaad to LBCI: Sidon and Jezzine MPs will not disrupt quorum of election session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-16

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Exploring Lebanon's gems: The Chouf and Batroun, year-round tourist hotspots

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Minister Colonna: France prioritizes Lebanon's presidential election amid economic challenges

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:40

Lebanon's remittances: UNDP report sheds light on high remittances-to-GDP ratio

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined

LBCI
World
2023-05-09

Why eastern Europe's grain producers face a perfect storm

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-13

American pressure to move forward with Beirut Port blast probe

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-10

In Lebanon, customs duties inflate prices making cars only for the rich

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Presidential Elections 101: The numbers behind Lebanon’s presidential voting requirements

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:39

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Navigating political turmoil: Le Drian's appointment signals French policy shift

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Man kills his wife and mother-in-law, commits suicide

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

The Greater Jihad: Shiite duo's pressure tactics in presidential race

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

MP Charbel Maroun to LBCI: Jihad Azour is not our candidate, but rather a consensus choice among other political rivals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More