Abou Haidar from Brussels: Enhancement of sustainable and comprehensive trade policies is a must

Director-General of the Ministry of Economy Mohammed Abou Haidar participated in the sixth regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean on trade and investment, which was held in Brussels.

This meeting was dedicated to reaching a near-final draft of the ministerial statement that the Union will issue for the Mediterranean ministerial meeting on trade and investment, scheduled to take place in Spain next October.

Discussions also focused on amendments to the rules of origin within the framework of the Euro-Mediterranean regional agreement and EU-funded projects to support the green and digital transformation in the Mediterranean countries.

Abou Haidar emphasized the importance of trade as an engine for economic growth and job creation in the Mediterranean region.

He stressed the need to enhance sustainable and comprehensive trade policies, the role of digital technology and innovation in improving trade competitiveness, and the necessity of promoting regional integration in the Mediterranean region.

This reflects Lebanon's commitment to working diligently with partner countries in the region to enhance trade and achieve sustainable development.



On the sidelines of the conference, Abou Haidar met with officials from the European Commission to discuss trade, economic, and financial relations between Lebanon and the European Union in the presence of Lebanon's Permanent Representative to the European Union, Ambassador Fadi Hajj Ali.

Abou Haidar praised the strong relationship between Lebanon and the European Union and the role of the Union for the Mediterranean as a critical platform for economic cooperation and integration in the Mediterranean region.

He commended Lebanon's active participation in the organization's work and its benefit of programs to provide real opportunities for economic growth and job creation in Lebanon.