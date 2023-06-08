The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

2023-06-08 | 08:29
The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon
The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon

The Media Affairs Office of the General Directorate of General Security issued a statement declaring that “on June 7, 2023, upon her arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport from Kuwait, Ms. Fajer Alsaeed applied for an entry visa to Lebanon. However, after verifying her documents, 
it was found that she was subject to a non-entry restriction.”

The statement clarified that the procedures for entry and residency in Lebanon for Arabs and foreigners are solely under the authority of the General Security Directorate. Those concerned have the right to refer to the Directorate, either in person or through an authorized representative, to review any decision issued if they provide information and documents that justify a reconsideration of the decision.

