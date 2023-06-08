Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan's case

Lebanon News
2023-06-08 | 10:02
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan&#39;s case
0min
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes action on Ambassador Rami Adwan's case

On Thursday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants took significant steps in addressing the case involving the Lebanese ambassador to France.  

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that following up on the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France, and in light of the transfer of the investigation committee dispatched from the Ministry to the embassy in Paris, it decided to summon Ambassador Rami Adwan to the Central Administration.  

The Ministry affirmed that the French Foreign Ministry had been informed of Counsellor Ziad Taan assuming the presidency of the mission as Chargé D'affaires as of June 7, 2023.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Foreign Affairs

Lebanese

Ambassador

France

Rami Adwan

Lebanon's absent Caretaker Prime Minister: Mikati's decision to skip Brussels conference
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
