On Thursday, Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants took significant steps in addressing the case involving the Lebanese ambassador to France.



The Foreign Affairs Ministry said that following up on the circumstances surrounding the case of the Lebanese ambassador to France, and in light of the transfer of the investigation committee dispatched from the Ministry to the embassy in Paris, it decided to summon Ambassador Rami Adwan to the Central Administration.



The Ministry affirmed that the French Foreign Ministry had been informed of Counsellor Ziad Taan assuming the presidency of the mission as Chargé D'affaires as of June 7, 2023.