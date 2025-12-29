Moscow claims Kyiv fired drones at Putin residence, threatening negotiations

Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of firing drones at Vladimir Putin's residence between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, announcing it would "revise" its negotiating position on ending the Ukraine war after the "terrorist attack."



In a statement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine fired 91 drones at Putin's "official residence" in the Novgorod region Sunday night into Monday, adding that all of them were destroyed by air defenses.



Lavrov announced Russia had chosen targets in Ukraine for "retaliation strikes" and that Moscow's "negotiating position will be revised."





AFP