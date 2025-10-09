UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months

Israel-Gaza War Updates
09-10-2025 | 06:00
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months
UN says has enough stocks to feed the entire Gaza for 3 months

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees welcomed Thursday the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas as a "huge relief," and said it was ready to flood Gaza with desperately-needed food.

"UNRWA has food, medicines, and other basic supplies to go to Gaza. We have enough to provide food for the entire population for the coming three months," the agency's chief, Philippe Lazzarini, said on X.

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Ceasefire

Israel

Hamas

Gaza

UNRWA

UK PM Starmer welcomes Gaza agreement, urges swift implementation
UAE welcomes Gaza ceasefire agreement
