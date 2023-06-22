Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

Lebanon News
2023-06-22 | 02:56
High views
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
3min
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

Beit Chabab, nestled in the picturesque Mount Lebanon range, offers a captivating experience for those seeking a unique adventure in Lebanon.   

As summer embraces the country, locals, Lebanese expatriates, and foreign tourists flock to this serene village to bask in the warm sun and explore the hidden gems of its beautiful countryside.  

Located just 24 kilometers north of Beirut, Beit Chabab beckons visitors with its rich history and traditional charm. The stunning landscapes and authentic village atmosphere create an unforgettable backdrop for an idyllic getaway.  
 
Renowned for its distinctive stone houses adorned with red tile roofs, Beit Chabab exudes a timeless beauty.   

Its narrow winding streets lead to delightful surprises around every corner, while vibrant greenery embraces the village, adding a touch of natural splendor to its allure.   
 
What truly sets Beit Chabab apart is its reputation as a hub for skilled artisans, particularly in the bell-making trade. In fact, it proudly boasts the title of Lebanon's only bell foundry site, a testament to its deep-rooted craftsmanship.   

Traditional crafts, such as pottery, also flourish within the village, showcasing the ingenuity and talent of the local artisans.  

Beyond its architectural and artisanal wonders, Beit Chabab is a community that treasures its cultural heritage.   

The village cherishes its traditions through vibrant and lively festivals, where visitors have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the authentic Lebanese way of life.   

These festivities provide a window into the heart and soul of the community, making a visit to Beit Chabab an enriching and unforgettable experience.  

As one of the largest villages in the Metn area, Beit Chabab is surrounded by a breathtaking pine forest that further enhances its natural beauty. This lush setting perfectly complements the village's traditional houses and old churches, offering a harmonious blend of history and nature.   

Among the notable religious landmarks are: Our Lady of the Forest (Saydet el Ghabeh), a church dating back to the 1700s, and the Mar Boutros and Saint Georges Bherdok convents, each steeped in their own unique histories.  
 
Whether you are a history enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking tranquility, Beit Chabab promises to be an oasis of serenity and a gateway to the beauty of rural Lebanon.   

As the summer season unfolds, make sure to add this charming village to your travel itinerary, and let its captivating landscapes and warm hospitality leave an indelible mark on your heart.
 

