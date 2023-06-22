News
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Lebanon News
2023-06-22 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
On the 247th Anniversary of US Independence, United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, delivered a speech in which she remarked on some of the past difficulties faced in American history. Drawing a parallel to Lebanon, Ambassador Shea commended the Lebanese people for their resilience and ability to look beyond present difficulties.
Ambassador Shea stated that a similar spirit was observed in Lebanese people, saying that over her three-year tenure as US Ambassador to Lebanon, she continues to see optimism regarding the country's future.
During the event, which was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, and other guests, Dorothy Shea stated, "We achieved truly notable victories, including concluding the Maritime Boundary Agreement with Israel. That agreement — after eleven years of negotiations — is evidence of what is possible here in Lebanon and in the region beyond when there is political will.”
Speaking of the region, she emphasized the recent rapprochement between Iran and Saudi Arabia and its possible implications on Lebanon, hoping for a de-escalation of tensions in the region and noting that real change in Lebanon will not come from outside, as “the future is in the hands of you, the Lebanese.”
During her remarks, the US Ambassador urged the Parliament to perform its duty by reaching a consensus, maintaining a quorum, and electing a president who can work with the government to implement reforms that benefit all Lebanese people.
“We look forward to partnership with your future president, someone on whom we will count to put the interests of the country first, someone not tainted by corruption or subject to outside influence,” Ambassador Shea said.
Adding: “We also look forward to coordinating with the future prime minister and cabinet, who will play a critical role in righting this country’s path. Let us work on Lebanon’s future together, beginning with the reforms requested by the IMF to jumpstart international lending to Lebanon’s economy.”
Regarding optimism in Lebanon’s future, she stated that the country is unique for the diversity of its society, highlighting that during her time as Ambassador, “I have been fortunate to observe the kindness, empathy, and strength of the Lebanese people – whether during the depths of the COVID pandemic, following the horrific Port of Beirut blast, or during the ongoing economic crisis.”
She also affirmed that Lebanon’s younger generation desires to reject divisions and work together. “Whether establishing NGOs to assist in all of Lebanon’s governorates, becoming journalists, volunteering to help find solutions to the many challenges Lebanon faces, or even running for office, they have shown what is possible for everyone.”
She concluded that the United States will continue to be Lebanon’s partner through these efforts. “Yesterday, today, and tomorrow, we are in this together.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
US Independence
Ambassador
Dorothy Shea
America
Lebanese People
Reforms
President
IMF
Iran
Saudi Arabia
