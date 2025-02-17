On Monday, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he would urge European leaders at an emergency summit in Paris to "immediately" boost Europe's defenses, warning they do not match Russia's.



"We will be unable to effectively help Ukraine if we do not immediately take practical steps regarding our defense capabilities. If Europe, and that's the case today, cannot counter Russia's military potential, then we must catch up immediately," Tusk told reporters before flying to Paris.



AFP