Defense Minister affirms commitment to UN cooperation for national development

The caretaker National Defense Minister, Maurice Sleem, emphasized his commitment to the requirements of cooperation with United Nations organizations in service of the national strategy.



On Monday, Sleem met with the Director of Coordination at the office of the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Alaa Abdel Aziz, along with a delegation from United Nations organizations in Yarze.



However, discussions took place regarding cooperation within the "United Nations Cooperation for Sustainable Development 2023-2025 framework," which Lebanon had previously signed.



This framework is considered essential for planning and implementing United Nations development activities at the national level, aligning with national development priorities and implementing a comprehensive package of reforms that meet the people's needs.



The delegation sought clarification from the Defense Minister regarding the priorities of the Ministry and its affiliated institutions, as well as suggestions that could be coordinated to achieve the desired objectives.



Minister Sleem acknowledged the ongoing and close cooperation with United Nations organizations, especially those directly collaborating with the National Defense Ministry on matters concerning the military institution.



MP Kassem Hashem also met with Sleem to discuss the general situation in the country.