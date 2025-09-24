News
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
News Bulletin Reports
24-09-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Is it a security agreement, or a preliminary deal under the name of “tension reduction” between Syria and Israel? Or is it an effort to mark next Monday as a historic day in the region, bringing together the Israeli prime minister and the Syrian president, with U.S. President Donald Trump mediating?
Intense efforts are underway between the negotiation teams from Tel Aviv and Syria, alongside unprecedented pressure from Washington on Israel.
Yet amid unclear developments and inconsistent Israeli statements, there is still no clear picture: is this a comprehensive security agreement, or a minimal deal that satisfies the U.S. president and at least ensures calm on one of the world’s war fronts?
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said the agreement is primarily aimed at reducing tensions, while Israel sees it as a prelude to a security agreement that would later cover various security arrangements, including the future of areas where the Israeli army is still deployed.
Currently on the negotiation table are security measures taken by the Syrian regime to prevent the deployment of heavy weapons near the border with Israel, and Israel halting its attacks on Syria.
Meanwhile, Israel continues to demand its continued presence on the Syrian Mount Hermon peaks and the operation of Israeli monitoring radars throughout the area. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed earlier this week that there would be no withdrawal from Mount Hermon or the buffer zone.
Other items still pose obstacles to a full security agreement, including Israel’s demand for freedom of flight over Syrian airspace toward Iran.
Regarding the Druze community in Syria, Israel is seeking a special annex in the agreement to maintain ongoing contact with residents of Druze-populated towns in southern Syria.
