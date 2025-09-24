Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?

News Bulletin Reports
24-09-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Syria-Israel talks: Security deal or just a bid to ease tensions?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Is it a security agreement, or a preliminary deal under the name of “tension reduction” between Syria and Israel? Or is it an effort to mark next Monday as a historic day in the region, bringing together the Israeli prime minister and the Syrian president, with U.S. President Donald Trump mediating?

Intense efforts are underway between the negotiation teams from Tel Aviv and Syria, alongside unprecedented pressure from Washington on Israel. 

Yet amid unclear developments and inconsistent Israeli statements, there is still no clear picture: is this a comprehensive security agreement, or a minimal deal that satisfies the U.S. president and at least ensures calm on one of the world’s war fronts?

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack said the agreement is primarily aimed at reducing tensions, while Israel sees it as a prelude to a security agreement that would later cover various security arrangements, including the future of areas where the Israeli army is still deployed.

Currently on the negotiation table are security measures taken by the Syrian regime to prevent the deployment of heavy weapons near the border with Israel, and Israel halting its attacks on Syria.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to demand its continued presence on the Syrian Mount Hermon peaks and the operation of Israeli monitoring radars throughout the area. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz affirmed earlier this week that there would be no withdrawal from Mount Hermon or the buffer zone.

Other items still pose obstacles to a full security agreement, including Israel’s demand for freedom of flight over Syrian airspace toward Iran. 

Regarding the Druze community in Syria, Israel is seeking a special annex in the agreement to maintain ongoing contact with residents of Druze-populated towns in southern Syria.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syria

Israel

United States

Donald Trump

Tel Aviv

Tom Barrack

LBCI Next
Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll
International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-06-30

US holding "preliminary talks" on a deal between Israel and Syria: Axios

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-23

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-20

Mandatory military service for Lebanon’s youth: Solution or just a dream?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-20

US pressure and regional tensions: Israel and Syria near landmark security agreement

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23

Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-23

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24

Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Hezbollah denies issuing statement on planned Raoucheh event

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:28

UNIFIL says Israeli drone crash violated Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Iran's Ghalibaf says Hezbollah is stronger and more united than ever

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:33

President Aoun from UN: Lebanon is a land of life and joy, do not abandon it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:10

Politico: Trump pledged to Arab leaders he will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Inside Lebanon’s shadow economy: The Captagon trade and its toll

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More