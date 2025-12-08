MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce

Conditions for medics and patients in Gaza remain as severe as ever despite a nearly two-month truce in the territory, the president of medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said in an AFP interview.



"It's as hard as it's ever been," Javid Abdelmoneim said on Sunday of conditions for medical staff operating in Gaza's hospitals. He added that patients were being given "substandard care" and that insufficient aid was entering the Palestinian territory.



AFP



