Maronite Patriarch Cardinal al-Rahi: We know the killer, and this is not just an incident

During his attendance at the funeral of the victims, Haitham and Malek Tawk, at the Church of Our Lady in Bcharre, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi emphasized that "we believe in the state, we know our boundaries, we know the killer, and this is not just an incident."



He called for "demarcating the borders in the Qornet El Sawda area and ending the conflict," urging the disclosure of "the perpetrator(s) and holding them accountable."



He also highlighted that "the youth of Bcharre always declare their readiness for a solution, and we are all under the authority of fair law," adding, "if the judiciary had done its job, we would not have reached this tragedy today, and the fear is that the judiciary will continue to falter."