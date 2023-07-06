News
PM Mikati met UN representatives to discuss South Lebanon developments
Lebanon News
2023-07-06 | 12:31
On Thursday, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, accompanied by Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, held a meeting at the Grand Serail with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, and a delegation from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating in South Lebanon led by the Force Commander, General Aroldo Lazaro.
The Government Coordinator of the International Emergency Forces, Brigadier General Mounir Chehade, was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, the situation in the South was discussed in light of recent developments. The UNIFIL Commander emphasized the importance of maintaining stability along the Blue Line and respecting UN Resolution 1701.
In response, the Prime Minister affirmed Lebanon's commitment to Resolution 1701 and called on the United Nations to halt Israeli violations, which have reached 18 breaches along the Blue Line in the recent period.
