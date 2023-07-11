Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon

The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, received at the Patriarchal Summer residence in Diman the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, and addressed the general situation. This was an affirmation of the need to elect a president as soon as possible.



Ambassador Amani expressed to Patriarch Al-Rahi his readiness to help, and the conversation also touched on the need for the displaced Syrians to return to their country with dignity in order to preserve their history and heritage.



After the visit, Ambassador Amani left without making any statement.