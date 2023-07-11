News
Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-11 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Rahi addresses presidential situation with Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon
The Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, received at the Patriarchal Summer residence in Diman the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, and addressed the general situation. This was an affirmation of the need to elect a president as soon as possible.
Ambassador Amani expressed to Patriarch Al-Rahi his readiness to help, and the conversation also touched on the need for the displaced Syrians to return to their country with dignity in order to preserve their history and heritage.
After the visit, Ambassador Amani left without making any statement.
Al-Rahi
Address
Presidential
Situation
Iranian
Ambassador
Lebanon
Iran
