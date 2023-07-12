Minister Bou Habib holds discussions with French and British Ambassadors on UNIFIL and political developments

2023-07-12
0min
Minister Bou Habib holds discussions with French and British Ambassadors on UNIFIL and political developments

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed political developments with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.

The meeting aims to address the renewal of the International Emergency Force operating in southern Lebanon (UNIFIL) next month.

In addition, Minister Bou Habib met with British Ambassador Hamish Cowell to discuss bilateral relations and the renewal of UNIFIL.

