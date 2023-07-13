Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, the Director of the Media Center, Salem Zahran, dismissed concerns over the situation in southern Lebanon, asserting that Israel would not dare to engage in a war on Lebanon.



Zahran highlighted that the media on both sides exaggerated the situation and escalated tensions.



He stated, "We were not on the brink of war, as some may believe. What occurred was a dispute, and this is not the first time it has happened since the year 2000. There are several points of contention, and the Israeli enemy added a new point: the Ghajar fence. Some claim these are precursors to demarcating the land borders, but we have already established our land borders from the beginning."



He added, "We are not waiting for the demarcation of land borders with Israel. We are waiting for two things on the ground: firstly, resolving the 13 disputed points, and secondly, the withdrawal of the Israeli enemy from the Shebaa Farms, Kfarchouba Hills, and the northern part of Ghajar, along with dismantling the new fence."



Regarding the presidential crisis, Zahran expressed his belief that nothing serious is happening in the Lebanese presidential file, and all that is occurring is a waste of time.



In regards to the meeting between the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and Hezbollah, Zahran clarified that the meeting took place on one fundamental basis, which is "dialogue without conditions."



He confirmed that the dialogue between Bassil and Hezbollah has occurred and will continue. He pointed out that the first session was positive, but an agreement on the presidency has not yet been reached.



He revealed that a meeting between Wafiq Safa and Bassil is expected to take place in the coming days.



On another note, Zahran stated that the French would gradually withdraw from the "quagmire" of the Lebanese presidential file. He also mentioned that the geographical location of the Quintet meeting had shifted from Paris to Doha.



Zahran confirmed that there would be no extension of Riad Salameh's term as the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.