Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern

Lebanon News
2023-07-13 | 04:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Salem Zahran to LBCI: What is happening in southern Lebanon is not a cause for concern

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, the Director of the Media Center, Salem Zahran, dismissed concerns over the situation in southern Lebanon, asserting that Israel would not dare to engage in a war on Lebanon. 

Zahran highlighted that the media on both sides exaggerated the situation and escalated tensions. 

He stated, "We were not on the brink of war, as some may believe. What occurred was a dispute, and this is not the first time it has happened since the year 2000. There are several points of contention, and the Israeli enemy added a new point: the Ghajar fence. Some claim these are precursors to demarcating the land borders, but we have already established our land borders from the beginning." 

He added, "We are not waiting for the demarcation of land borders with Israel. We are waiting for two things on the ground: firstly, resolving the 13 disputed points, and secondly, the withdrawal of the Israeli enemy from the Shebaa Farms, Kfarchouba Hills, and the northern part of Ghajar, along with dismantling the new fence." 

Regarding the presidential crisis, Zahran expressed his belief that nothing serious is happening in the Lebanese presidential file, and all that is occurring is a waste of time. 

In regards to the meeting between the leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, and Hezbollah, Zahran clarified that the meeting took place on one fundamental basis, which is "dialogue without conditions." 

He confirmed that the dialogue between Bassil and Hezbollah has occurred and will continue. He pointed out that the first session was positive, but an agreement on the presidency has not yet been reached.

He revealed that a meeting between Wafiq Safa and Bassil is expected to take place in the coming days. 

On another note, Zahran stated that the French would gradually withdraw from the "quagmire" of the Lebanese presidential file. He also mentioned that the geographical location of the Quintet meeting had shifted from Paris to Doha. 

Zahran confirmed that there would be no extension of Riad Salameh's term as the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Salem Zahran

Southern

Border

Israel

Presidency

Ghajar

Gebran Bassil

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Bassil visits Patriarch al-Rahi in Diman
Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

UNIFIL's warning: Exercise restraint to prevent further escalation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Ghajar explosion traced to Lebanon: Israeli army launches response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-06

Hezbollah condemns Israeli actions in Ghajar: Calls for protection of Lebanese territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Hezbollah says shot down Israel drone in south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:10

Parliament Speaker stresses protection of depositors' rights in economic recovery plans

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:41

Advancing sustainable urban development: UN-Habitat collaborates for new initiatives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

National Liberal Party opposes the EU decision on Syrian refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-04

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Patriarch Al-Rahi engages in meetings on Lebanon's situation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:22

Google Play changes policy toward blockchain-based apps, opening door to tokenized digital assets, NFTs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

The European Parliament issues a resolution on the situation in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Three injured in Al Boustane village as Israeli side throws bomb

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Final evaluation awaited: Committee accepts Merit Invest and Colis Privé proposal for postal sector operation

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:52

Debate within Israeli military leadership: Preemptive strike or delay in escalating tensions with Hezbollah?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Boundaries and barriers: Unraveling the Ghajar issue and Lebanon's land demarcation debate

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

Nasrallah calls for agreement among parties as sole solution for Lebanon, stresses non-imposition on political choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:06

The Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center Sheds Light on LBCI’s Role in Ushering Lebanon’s New Sports Era

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Geagea urges Hezbollah to cease obstructing Presidential elections, calls for serious approach

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More