MP Hassan Khalil: We want the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible
Lebanon News
2023-07-15 | 06:37
High views
Share
Share
3
min
MP Hassan Khalil: We want the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible
The Political Assistant to the Parliament Speaker, MP Ali Hassan Khalil, expressed his views on the Israeli enemy, stating that "clearly, the Israeli enemy is fully engaged in the issue of control, attempts to encroach on rights, and creating tensions in our southern region."
He emphasized that confronting the occupation should remain a prominent issue, and we should not allow the challenges within our country to weaken our position against any attempt by this enemy to breach our borders, violate our rights, or attempt to surpass what we have achieved through bloodshed since 2000 and in 2006.
Khalil affirmed that "when we demand the demarcation of the land borders with occupied Palestine, we should not be misled by some people's good or ill intentions regarding expressions related to demarcating the borders with this enemy. However, there are certain points that we have reservations about after the demarcation of the Blue Line with this enemy in 2000. These points should return to Lebanon, and we will not relinquish them, regardless of their size or significance."
He stressed that in our understanding of sovereignty, the hills of Kfarchouba and the Chebaa Farms, the land where the tents were erected, the Lebanese part of the Ghajar village, and the reserved points on the Blue Line, including point B1, are all sacred issues in our movement, activities, political work, and follow-up at all levels in the upcoming stage.
Khalil stated, "our national pact, the Taif Agreement, and our constitution, which explicitly ratified it, should be the focus and foundation on which all political forces in Lebanon should converge."
He considered renewing confidence in these agreements an essential commitment everyone should uphold to preserve Lebanon, its stability, and the smooth relations among its components.
The Political Assistant pointed out to Nabih Berri that they do not want an imposed president with hybrid intersections that do not carry a straightforward political project and do not stem from a solid political or parliamentary base. They want the election of a president for the republic as soon as possible. He emphasized that they are open to all initiatives and discussions, as they have called for dialogues more than once in the past.
He called for the understanding of the fundamental political forces to elect a president so that they can establish the process of reviving the country, its institutions, the government, the financial and economic reform plan, and restoring people's confidence in the state and its role. The solution begins with dismantling the existing political stalemate.
Khalil also addressed the decision of the European Parliament regarding Syrian refugees, saying, "the decision of the European Parliament is unjust and unfair to Lebanon, the Lebanese people, Syria, and the Syrians. It burdens Lebanon with a responsibility that should be shouldered by a continent like Europe, as it seeks to impose its weight on Lebanon, depriving Syrians of their return to their homeland and placing them in conditions resembling forced residency on Lebanese soil to prevent them from considering heading to European countries via the Mediterranean."
Lebanon News
MP
Ali Hassan Khalil
Election
President
Republic
Soon
