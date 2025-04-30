News
MP Farid Boustany says restoring trust in banks is key to reviving the economy
Lebanon News
30-04-2025 | 02:27
MP Farid Boustany says restoring trust in banks is key to reviving the economy
MP Farid Boustany said that restoring financial order according to international standards and restructuring the banking sector is to relaunch the economy, reduce reliance on cash, and—above all—return depositors’ money.
In a post on X, Boustany wrote: “Depositors form a single group—there’s no distinction between big or small accounts. Banks need large deposits to start financing the economy again, but how can depositors trust them if their original funds aren’t fully returned? That’s the key to restoring confidence in the banking sector and the economy as a whole.”
He concluded: “Trust, trust, and more trust.”
Lebanon News
MP Farid Boustany
Trust
Banks
Economy
Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
Lebanon News
02:55
President Aoun calls for strengthening ceasefire mechanism and pressuring Israel in meeting with US General Jeffers
