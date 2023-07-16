Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 05:08
High views
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources
Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI's sources confirmed that French president Emmanuel Macron's special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will carry ideas regarding dialogue and unification of the path in the Quintet meeting, to reach an agreement on the best, and that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have a significant and essential role in helping Le Drian find a solution.  

It pointed out that "the French did not put forward Frangieh's name, but rather the proposal was present, and they supported it, and it became clear that neither Frangieh nor any other name possesses the majority, and Hezbollah must move to reach a settlement." 

"The French have doubts that Bassil would oppose if they were to move towards the Army Commander's name."
 

Lebanon

French

President

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Dialogue

Quintet Meeting

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Hezbollah

