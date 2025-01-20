New case of mpox variant clade Ib detected in England

Britain's health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday another case of the mpox variant clade Ib has been detected in England, the sixth case confirmed in the country since October last year.



The government agency said the risk to the population remained low. The clade Ib variant is a new form of the virus that is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.



The UKHSA said the new case - detected in East Sussex in a patient who had recently returned from Uganda which is seeing community transmission of the variant - had no links to the previous cases identified in England.





Reuters