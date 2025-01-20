New case of mpox variant clade Ib detected in England

World News
2025-01-20 | 10:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New case of mpox variant clade Ib detected in England
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New case of mpox variant clade Ib detected in England

Britain's health security agency (UKHSA) said on Monday another case of the mpox variant clade Ib has been detected in England, the sixth case confirmed in the country since October last year.

The government agency said the risk to the population remained low. The clade Ib variant is a new form of the virus that is linked to a global health emergency declared by the World Health Organization in August.

The UKHSA said the new case - detected in East Sussex in a patient who had recently returned from Uganda which is seeing community transmission of the variant - had no links to the previous cases identified in England.


Reuters
 

World News

Case

Mpox

Variant

clade Ib

England

UK

LBCI Next
Trump tells pre-inauguration rally he'll stop border 'invasion'
President Joe Biden says Lebanon sees new president supporting sovereignty
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:07

UK govt declares public probe of Southport killings

LBCI
World News
12:58

Zelensky congratulates Trump and hopes for 'just peace' in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
12:20

UK King sends Trump personal congratulations: Palace

LBCI
World News
09:24

Putin says open to Ukraine talks with Trump, hopes for 'lasting peace'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:30

UN climate chief says door still open to Paris accord

LBCI
World News
14:22

Panama tells Trump canal 'is and will remain' Panamanian

LBCI
World News
14:07

UK govt declares public probe of Southport killings

LBCI
World News
13:53

Taiwan hit by 6.4 magnitude quake, TSMC evacuates some factories

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

President Joseph Aoun discusses diplomatic relations, receives congratulations from world leaders

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-29

Gaza Health Ministry says 44,363 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-12-02

UN says Gaza has most child amputees per capita globally

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

LBCI
World News
08:58

Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Trump on assuming office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More