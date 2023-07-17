Association of Banks' Secretary General denies rumored precautionary strike via LBCI

2023-07-17 | 06:09
Association of Banks&#39; Secretary General denies rumored precautionary strike via LBCI
Association of Banks' Secretary General denies rumored precautionary strike via LBCI

The Secretary General of the Association of Banks in Lebanon denies, via LBCI, the news circulating about a precautionary strike next Monday and Tuesday.
 

