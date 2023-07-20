Foreign Affairs Committee: Decision of European Parliament on displacement violates preamble of Lebanese constitution

During a press conference, Fadi Alameh, the head of the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, presented the committee's recommendations regarding the Syrian displacement issue.

The statement expressed, "We, in the Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee, received with great surprise the decision issued by the European Parliament regarding the displacement file. Unfortunately, the decision contradicts reality, internal legal regulations, and international law."

The statement further pointed out, "It is important to note that this decision contradicts the preamble of the Lebanese Constitution, which does not allow any form of settlement. Additionally, it disregarded the Geneva Refugee Convention of July 28, 1951, and its 1967 Protocol. According to the mechanism implemented by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, any action of this kind requires the approval of the concerned state. The Convention's first article defines the meaning of a refugee and distinguishes it from other migrants. It emphasizes voluntary return, a demand supported by Lebanon, as it coordinates with international and regional stakeholders, including governments and associations. Lebanon affirmed this vision during the Brussels Conference on June 15 last year."

The statement highlighted Lebanon's commitment to abide by its laws and international agreements regarding the care of displaced individuals, even though it has not signed the international agreement related to asylum. Given Lebanon's size, and political, social, economic, and demographic reality, it cannot serve as a long-term host for many displaced individuals. This reality led to the signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the Lebanese General Security Directorate and the UNHCR on September 9, 2003. The memorandum clarified that any request for settlement by a refugee implies relocation to a third country, not Lebanon.



The statement emphasized that Lebanon will work diligently in cooperation with international organizations, interested countries, the Arab League, Syria, and within the legal and humanitarian frameworks to achieve a voluntary and safe return of the displaced to their homeland. This support will enable them to resume their normal lives and participate in reconstructing their country. The Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Committee underlined this direction during its discussions in the Lebanese Parliament over the past nine months, engaging in meetings with several European ambassadors and representatives of relevant international organizations to formulate recommendations that contribute to managing this issue effectively.



The statement also noted the international community's negligence, especially from some European countries, regarding the imperative of returning the displaced individuals to their homes. It criticized specific international organizations for failing to provide the required information about the displaced and attempting to integrate Syrian refugees into local communities, contrary to Lebanese laws and regulations. The committee urged the General Security Directorate, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Social Affairs to monitor this phenomenon closely. Lebanon expects the international entities to treat its situation as it has been done for Turkey and Jordan.

The committee called on Western countries to shoulder the burden of the displacement file and accelerate communication with the Syrian government. It also stressed the necessity of unifying the national reference between ministries and security agencies to adequately address the long-term impact of displacement on Lebanon's economic, social, and demographic balance, which ultimately poses a threat to the country's existence as a whole.



Finally, the statement emphasized the implementation of Lebanese laws regarding Syrian refugees, regulating their employment, and removing their status as displaced upon entering Syria. It called for the strict regulation of Syrian birth registrations in Lebanon and empowering the security agencies to control the borders and enforce entry regulations to prevent smuggling activities.

Additionally, a prominent parliamentary bloc encouraged the UNHCR to offer incentives to Syrian refugees for their voluntary return. It urged donor countries to support Lebanon and compensate its institutions for the incurred burdens.