Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil received a delegation from Hezbollah, which delivered an invitation to attend the funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.



The delegation included MPs Ibrahim Mousawi and Raed Berro and Hezbollah's Liaison and Coordination Unit head, Wafiq Safa. MPs Ghassan Atallah and Cesar Abi Khalil attended the meeting.



Bassil also met with Armenian Ambassador Vahagn Atabekyan and Deputy Head of Mission Stepan Kevorkian. The discussion, attended by former MP Eddy Maalouf, focused on Lebanese-Armenian relations.