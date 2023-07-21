Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Lebanon and its people after high-level meeting

After a meeting with Lebanon's Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abdul Latif Darian, Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Bukhari, emphasized the kingdom's commitment to Lebanon and its people, expressing the same level of care for Lebanon as it has for its own country and people.



The historic and brotherly relations between Saudi Arabia and Lebanon were acknowledged during the meeting at Dar Al-Fatwa.



The media office at Dar Al-Fatwa clarified that the meeting highlighted the critical role played by the Quintet committee in reaching common ground to assist the Lebanese people and find practical solutions to elect a president for the republic.



It was also emphasized that the Lebanese people are one Islamic and Christian family, living together in mutual respect and harmony, and preserving the Taif Agreement is crucial. The unknown alternative would be risky, necessitating wisdom, awareness, cooperation, solidarity, and understanding of Lebanon's direction, which is eagerly awaited by neighboring and friendly countries.



The officials should work quickly to lift Lebanon from its crisis by electing a president, forming a government, and implementing necessary reforms to restore stability and prosperity. These critical matters lie in the hands of Lebanese officials, who must make decisive choices and unite their ranks to break free from the current situation.



Only then can Lebanon's allies stand alongside the country, ensuring its status as an independent and free Arab sovereign state, as it has always been.



In response, Grand Mufti Darian expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for its support and assistance across various sectors, highlighting the benevolent guidance of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The wise and active Saudi government continues to embrace Arab and Islamic causes, including their support and embrace for Lebanon.